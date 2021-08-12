Wedding Guide Summer 2021: Plays in Mud Pottery Offers Wedding Registry, Classes

Plays in Mud Pottery, in Asheville, offers both experiential gifts and functional and decorative items for couples, wedding parties and guests. Owner and potter Kelsey Schissel creates vessels with art nouveau forms influenced by nature. Shapes may be inspired by the curve of a bird’s wing or the undulation of mountains. She embellishes the surface of her work using handmade stamps placed in concentric circles until she has a completed pattern. The process can take hours, as Schissel strives to place each stamp perfectly, filling in negative space and integrating the design onto the bottom.