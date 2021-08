Lakeway City Council will consider Aug. 16 a proposal to build workforce housing at the intersection of RM 620 and Nightingale Lane. Lakeway Council members will be asked to vote on a proposed zoning change for approximately 8 acres of land that is zoned for uses other than residential. Approving a zoning ordinance can only occur if council also attends to another item–updating the city’s future land use map, or FLUM, according to city documents.