VA secretary on COVID vaccine hesitancy mandates for federal workers

TUESDAY, Aug. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Indiana University can mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees, a Chicago-based federal appeals court ruled Monday. The decision upheld an Indiana district court judge's ruling that the school was acting reasonably "in pursuing public health and safety for its campus communities," the Associated Press reported. The legal challenge to the university's vaccination requirements was brought by eight students who claimed their constitutional rights would be violated by being forced to receive unwanted medical treatment. Monday's ruling is the highest court decision in the country to date about college immunization rules.