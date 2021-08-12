Cancel
Public Health

Cuomo Offers Resignation, Hochul Ready To Lead

queensjewishlink.com
 4 days ago

Amid pressure from within his party and an impeachment looming, Gov. Andrew Cuomo submitted his two-week notice of resignation on Tuesday. “Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing. I cannot be the cause of that,” the Holliswood native said in a 22-minute live speech at his Midtown office. “The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing, and therefore that’s what I’ll do.”

PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...
Politicswmleader.com

Kathy Hochul says Cuomo will be irrelevant once he leaves

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday suggested that she will consider Gov. Andrew Cuomo irrelevant once he leaves office. “The governor will do what he chooses to do. I’ll be laser-focused on dealing with COVID, getting our economy back, getting kids back in school, and dealing with a whole host of other challenges that I am prepared for,” Hochul said on CNN’s “State of the Union” to host Jake Tapper.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

2 NYC State Senators Reportedly On Kathy Hochul’s Wish List For Lieutenant Governor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two state senators from New York City are reportedly the top contenders for lieutenant governor in Kathy Hochul‘s administration. Sources told CBS2 that Jamaal Bailey, who represents the Bronx, and Brian Benjamin in Manhattan are among several candidates being considered by Hochul and her team. READ MORE: Kathy Hochul Meets The Media, Says She’s Ready To ‘Fight Like Hell’ For The People Of Scandal-Ridden New York On Face The Nation on Sunday, the current lieutenant governor explained why she narrowed her search to New York City. “I am an upstater, even though I’ve spent thousands of hours in New York City,...
Politicswlea.net

Palmesano: On That Friday Announcement

Editors Note: As There Is A Developing Story About The State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Allowing The Investigation To Be Complieted, Some Of The Info Below, May Be Outdated. From Assemblyman Phil Palmesano:. “When Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he would be resigning, I made clear my belief that the numerous...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ex-gov George Pataki reflects on Cuomo: Beware a comeback

There’s nothing to stop Andrew Cuomo from making a comeback, warned former New York Gov. George Pataki. “It’s certainly possible he runs again,” Pataki, 76, told The Post by phone from his home in Garrison, New York. “I hope he has the good sense not to do it, but Anthony Weiner came back and ran for mayor.”
Hamburg, NYWIVB

Hochul to keep Cuomo’s commissioners in place for at least 45 days

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to build an administration in a matter of weeks. She’s vowed changes are ahead for state government. However it doesn’t appear all of those changes will be immediate. Hochul visited the Erie County Fair in Hamburg Sunday. In response to...
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Nancy Pelosi’s Stepsister?

A post shared on Facebook claims New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s stepsister. There is no evidence that Pelosi and Hochul are stepsisters. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Aug. 10 that he would be resigning after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report found he had sexually harassed 11 women, the Associated Press reported. Hochul will take Cuomo’s place on Aug. 24, becoming the first woman to serve as governor of New York, according to The New York Times.

