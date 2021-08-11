Decryption Key for Ransomware Delivered via Kaseya Attack Made Public
A key that can be used to decrypt files encrypted by the REvil ransomware delivered as part of the Kaseya attack has been made public. According to threat intelligence company Flashpoint, an individual using the online moniker “Ekranoplan” recently claimed on a hacker forum that they had obtained a decryption key for the REvil ransomware. The individual posted a GitHub link pointing to a screenshot containing the key.cybersecdn.com
