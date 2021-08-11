Decryption Key for Ransomware Delivered via Kaseya Attack Made Public

Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI, discusses whether the recent Kaseya ransomware attack was a turning point for supply chain attacks. Author Rita May Brown (not Einstein) said “insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results”. In the wake of a relentless wave of supply chain attacks, security leaders must heed this famous line and change their approach. When relying on traditional prevention-based strategies, victims have faced costly and humiliating results time and time again. We need to do things differently.