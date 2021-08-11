Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Decryption Key for Ransomware Delivered via Kaseya Attack Made Public

By CyberSecDN
cybersecdn.com
 8 days ago

A key that can be used to decrypt files encrypted by the REvil ransomware delivered as part of the Kaseya attack has been made public. According to threat intelligence company Flashpoint, an individual using the online moniker “Ekranoplan” recently claimed on a hacker forum that they had obtained a decryption key for the REvil ransomware. The individual posted a GitHub link pointing to a screenshot containing the key.

cybersecdn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decryption#Ransomware#Hackers#Kaseya Attack Made Public#Flashpoint#Russian#Msps#Blackmatter#Securityweek#Softpedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
Related
Indiana Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Ransomware attack forces Indiana hospital to divert patients

Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health shut down its IT network and went on diversion early Aug. 4 in response to an attempted ransomware attack, the hospital confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review. The hospital shut down its network around 3:30 a.m. Aug. 4 "out of an abundance of caution" and to maintain the...
Softwareinforisktoday.com

Secrets and Lies: The Games Ransomware Attackers Play

If you're a criminal, practicing good operational security would seem to preclude granting tell-all news media interviews. And yet we've seen a spate of attackers who wield ransomware - including MountLocker, LockBit, REvil and DarkMatter - sharing insights into their inclinations, motivations and tactics. One perhaps inadvertent takeaway from their...
Joplin, MOkbia.org

Joplin: City Computer Shutdown Was Ransomware Attack

Joplin officials say the city's computer system was shut down last month by a ransomware attack. City Manager Nick Edwards announced Thursday that the city's insurer paid an unknown person $320,000 to keep sensitive information from being exposed. Edwards said the investigation into the attack is continuing. Computer servers and...
Computerscybersecdn.com

How to prepare your Windows network for a ransomware attack

Recently I spoke with Ryan Chapman of the SANS Institute, author of the upcoming SANS course FOR528: Ransomware for Incident Responders, on how to better prepare for ransomware. That preparation comes in two forms: planning how you would respond to a successful ransomware attack and overcoming barriers to hardening your network against them.
Public SafetyPosted by
TechRadar

Dissecting 2021’s ransomware attacks

It has been impossible to ignore the recent wave of ransomware attacks. The assaults are not only creating headaches for victims but are, in many cases, causing huge problems for society – with schools being closed, healthcare facilities crippled and energy supplies cut off. About the author. Cliff Martin is...
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Kaseya’s universal REvil decryption key leaked on a hacking forum

The universal decryption key for REvil’s attack on Kaseya’s customers has been leaked on hacking forums allowing researchers their first glimpse of the mysterious key. On July 2nd, the REvil ransomware gang launched a massive attack on managed service providers worldwide by exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in the Kaseya VSA remote management application.
TechnologyPosted by
TechSpot

Gigabyte hit with ransomware attack by infamous RansomExx group

What just happened? Taiwanese manufacturer Gigabyte was hit by a ransomware attack this week, and the group responsible for the incident is threatening to release a treasure trove of 112 GB if the company doesn't pay up. The attackers didn't manage to disrupt production, but this is the sixth Taiwanese company they've attacked in the past few years.
Public SafetyBank Info Security

Accenture Hit by Apparent Ransomware Attack

The consultancy Accenture, which offers cybersecurity services, confirmed Wednesday it had been hit by a cyber incident. The ransomware gang LockBit took credit for the attack. Dublin, Ireland-based Accenture declined to give details on when the incident occurred, its duration or the attack type. "Through our security controls and protocols,...
Public Safetythreatpost.com

Kaseya’s ‘Master Key’ to REvil Attack Leaked Online

The decryptor is of little use to other companies hit in the spate of attacks unleashed before the notorious ransomware group went dark, researchers said. Someone has leaked the master decryption key that Kaseya used to unlock the files encrypted by a REvil ransomware attack on the company that affected customers across 22 countries last month.
SoftwareBank Info Security

REvil Decryption Key Posted on Cybercrime Forum

There's yet another twist in the saga around REvil, the prolific but now-defunct ransomware group. Security analysts are testing a decryption key linked to by a user on the Russian-language cybercrime forum XSS on Friday. Experts say the key decrypts REvil's ransomware used in the attack on July 2 against Miami-based software developer Kaseya.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

SynAck ransomware releases decryption keys after El_Cometa rebrand

The SynAck ransomware gang released the master decryption keys for their operation after rebranding as the new El_Cometa group. When ransomware operations encrypt files, they usually generate encryption keys on a victim's device and encrypt those keys with a master encryption key. The encrypted key is then embedded in the encrypted file or ransom note and can only be decrypted using the ransomware gang's master decryption keys (private keys).
Public SafetyDark Reading

Ransomware Attacks and Payment Demands Soar

The only real question about ransomware trends these days is not whether there has been any let-up in the relentless pace of threat activity, but rather by how much attack volumes, attack scope, and ransom demands increased over a particular period. A new report this week from Barracuda offers some...
EducationPOLITICO

Schools brace for ransomware attacks

Editor’s Note: Weekly Cybersecurity is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Cybersecurity policy newsletter, Morning Cybersecurity. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Kaseya: the turning point for supply chain attacks?

Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI, discusses whether the recent Kaseya ransomware attack was a turning point for supply chain attacks. Author Rita May Brown (not Einstein) said “insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results”. In the wake of a relentless wave of supply chain attacks, security leaders must heed this famous line and change their approach. When relying on traditional prevention-based strategies, victims have faced costly and humiliating results time and time again. We need to do things differently.
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Colonial Pipeline Confirms Personal Information Impacted in Ransomware Attack

Colonial Pipeline has started sending out notification letters to inform more than 5000 people that their personal information was compromised in a ransomware attack earlier this year. The attack, which took place in May 2021, involved the Darkside ransomware and resulted in the Georgia-based company temporarily shutting down operations and...
Healthcybersecdn.com

Hive ransomware attacks Memorial Health System, steals patient data

In what appears to be an attack from the Hive ransomware gang, computers of the non-profit Memorial Health System have been encrypted, forcing staff to work with paper charts. The attack occurred early Sunday morning and the IT department detected it once they noticed that parts of the infrastructure no longer responded as expected.
Public Safetytechxplore.com

Understanding the rising threat of ransomware attacks

A rude awakening came to thousands of Americans in early May. Many motorists who had never seen the effects of a devastating ransomware attack found themselves scrambling to find a flowing gas pump, and waiting in massive lines when they did. This came after a suspected Russian-linked criminal group breached...
Public Safetymarketresearchtelecast.com

Ransomware attacks are increasing dramatically

It’s not just that ransomware attacks have increased dramatically compared to the previous year and the ransom sums continue to skyrocket. Cyber ​​criminals are also increasingly targeting critical infrastructures and attempting to optimize their campaigns and cause maximum damage by attacking the software supply chain. These are the results of the security company Barracuda Networks, which has evaluated 121 ransomware incidents over the past 12 months – an increase of 64 percent within one year.
Computerscybersecdn.com

Vice Society ransomware also exploits PrintNightmare flaws in its attack

Another ransomware gang, the Vice Society ransomware operators, is using Windows print spooler PrintNightmare exploits in its attacks. The Vice Society ransomware operators are actively exploiting Windows print spooler PrintNightmare vulnerability in their attacks against Windows servers. The PrintNightmare flaws (tracked as (CVE-2021-1675, CVE-2021-34527, and CVE-2021-36958) reside in the Windows...
Indiana StateGovernment Technology

Ind. Hospital Reroutes Ambulances During Ransomware Attack

(TNS) — Eskenazi Health went on diversion, meaning all incoming ambulances were routed to other hospitals, after an attempted ransomware attack early Wednesday morning. The attack occurred around 3:30 a.m., and the diversion began at 7:51 a.m. Wednesday. As of Wednesday evening, the diversion was still in place. The move...

Comments / 0

Community Policy