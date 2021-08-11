Obituaries 8-11-2021: Joan Dickens

Joan Dickens, 94, of Sullivan, passed away at 1:30 p.m. Saturday August 7, 2021. Celebration of Life services were Tuesday in Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ with Vanessa Patient and Brigham Hagerman officiating. Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery in Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to Elim Springs Church of Jesus Christ. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net. Arrangements were by Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.