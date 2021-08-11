Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sullivan, IL

Obituaries 8-11-2021: Ruth Miller

By in Obituaries permalink
News Progress
 7 days ago

Ruth B. Miller, 90, of Sullivan, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in the Arthur Home. Private family graveside services will be in Liberty Cemetery in Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or Sullivan First Baptist Church. Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

newsprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth B.
Person
Arthur Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arthur Home#Reed Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as Taliban take charge

EU and US are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls" The European Union, the United States and other nations said Wednesday in a joint statement they are "deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement." "We call on those in positions...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Embassy says US can't guarantee safe passage to Kabul airport

The U.S. embassy in Afghanistan on Wednesday said it “cannot guarantee safe passage” to the Kabul airport, a reversal from government officials’ assurances Tuesday that they had secured a commitment from the Taliban to not interfere with evacuation efforts. “The United States government cannot ensure safe passage to the Hamid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy