Obituaries 8-11-2021: Ruth Miller

Ruth B. Miller, 90, of Sullivan, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in the Arthur Home. Private family graveside services will be in Liberty Cemetery in Sullivan. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or Sullivan First Baptist Church. Reed Funeral Home in Sullivan in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.