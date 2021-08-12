Cancel
Full Press Semipro: Our Mission Statement

By Terrance Biggs
fullpresscoverage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many Americans focus on college and the NFL, a brand exists and has for over a century. Semipro football, from coast to coast and border to border continues as America’s best-kept secret. Thousands of athletes, from all walks of life, will congregate on a field in just about every state to compete. Yet, with abundant participation, why is semipro failing to receive quality national attention. This sport sends men and women to play around the globe and yet, the lingering air of anonymity hangs over the game. Something needs to immediately change.

