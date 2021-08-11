Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Anti-vax nurse injects 8,600 with saline instead of COVID vaccine: police

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 7 days ago

She gave them a false sense of immunity. A German nurse is being investigated for allegedly injecting thousands of people with a placebo instead of the coronavirus vaccine. Based on witness testimony, police investigator Peter Beer said there was “a reasonable suspicion” that the rogue medical professional had administered shots of saline solution to up to 8,600 patients who were slated to receive the COVID jab, Reuters reported.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Casualties#Police#Vax#Covid#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Thousands In Germany Thought They Had Their Vaccine. It May Have Been Saline Instead

A nurse in northern Germany is suspected of having duped thousands of people into receiving a shot of saline rather than a COVID-19 vaccine. Authorities say that a Red Cross nurse working at a vaccination site in Friesland is believed to have given out the fake shot to residents during March and April, Reuters reported. Around 8,600 people could have received the saline solution instead of the vaccine, Sven Ambrosy, a district administrator of Friesland, said on Facebook.
Public HealthKRQE News 13

Nurse in Germany may have injected thousands with fake COVID vaccine

(NEXSTAR) – Health officials in Germany are trying to track down thousands of people whom a nurse may have injected with saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. The unidentified nurse is believed to have administered the bogus shots at the Red Cross vaccine clinic in Friesland, Germany between March and April of this year, according to District Administrator Sven Ambrosy.
Worldgentside.co.uk

COVID: Anti-vaxx nurse suspected for jabbing thousands with saline solution

Over 8000 residents in north Germany have been asked to repeat their COVID vaccination as an anti-vaxx nurse has been suspected of replacing vaccines with a saline solution. Police are now investigating the incident at a vaccination centre in Friesland, a rural district near the North Sea coast. Vaccinated by...
Public HealthWRAL

German nurse accused of swapping Covid vaccines for saline solution

CNN — A nurse is being investigated by police in Germany for allegedly replacing Covid-19 vaccines with saline solution. The nurse replaced the vaccines between March and April this year at Roffhausen immunization center in Friesland, northwest Germany, the Friesland district administrator, Sven Ambrosy, said on Facebook Tuesday. "Today I...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Nurse suspected in Germany for vaccinating public with saline

Authorities in northern Germany have asked up to 8,000 Germans to schedule another COVID-19 vaccine shot, after police announced that a Red Cross nurse might have injected them with saline solution. The nurse worked at a vaccination centre in Friesland, a rural district near the North Sea coast. The nurse...
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax German Nurse May Have Given 8,000 Fake Coronavirus Shots

German authorities are asking 8,557 people to return to a vaccination center for replacement shots after a Red Cross nurse reportedly admitted to replacing a vial of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine with saline solution and administering the doses to patients. Authorities suspect the nurse did far more than just one vial. The nurse, who was in charge of preparing vaccine syringes in a laboratory, worked at the vaccination center near Wilhelmshaven for seven weeks in March and April. Investigators later found the nurse had shared anti-vaccine and anti-lockdown posts on social media. Heiger Scholz, who runs the Lower Saxony coronavirus task force, said in a press conference, “It is quite deceitful to sneak into a vaccination center with the intention to do something like that.”
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Accidentsriviera-maya-news.com

Seven killed after runaway semi runs over convoy of motorcyclists

Mexico City, Mexico — A vehicle accident along a Mexico City highway has left a preliminary balance of seven dead and 15 injured. The accident was reported Sunday afternoon when a semi traveling the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway lost his breaks. The large unit crashed into a group of 13 motorcycles who...
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Inmate Dead After 15-Second Assault At State Penitentiary

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — A 35-year-old inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary, Glen Young, assaulted another inmate, 23-year-old Gerardo Banda, on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC). Banda died after the attack, and local prosecutors are considering charges in the incident. Guards responded to the assaulted which “lasted approximately 15 seconds,” the DOC stated. Banda was taken by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City then flown by medical helicopter to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. He passed away the next day. The incident occurred in the Close Custody Management Control Unit at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy