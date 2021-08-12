Cancel
Innovega Continues Aggressive Patent Filings

By Innovega Inc.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovega Inc. continued its patenting activity with two recent applications for multistage molding of component-containing lenses and for methods of delivery of oxygen to the cornea with non-oxygen-permeable smart contact lens components. Innovega also received notice of allowance for a core patent, Contact Lens and Method and Systems for Constructing a Contact Lens.

