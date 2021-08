Riverstone Energy Ltd - Guernsey-based investor in energy companies and assets - Reports net asset value per share is GBP6.83 at June 30, up 50% from GBP4.55 at December 31. Pretax profit is GBP198.1 million for six months ended June 30, swinging from a loss of GBP355.2 million last year. Basic and diluted earnings per share of 229.92 pence for half year, swinging from loss of 332.67 pence. Company cites industry distress, historical under-investment in energy infrastructure, and rapid growth in consumption as drivers of investment strategy.