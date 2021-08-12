Cancel
White Sox, Yankees on deck for Field of Dreams game

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 4 days ago

The famed movie quotes are there for the taking as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox prepare to play their "Field of Dreams" game on Thursday in Dyersville, Iowa. With the cornfields and temporary bleachers to seat 8,000 providing a backdrop and throwback uniforms serving as costumes, the Yankees and White Sox are set to "go the distance" as Major League Baseball pays homage to the 1989 hit movie.

