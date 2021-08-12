Firefighter dies after falling through floor at burning home
IJAMSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland firefighter died after falling through the floor of a burning home, officials said. Firefighters responded to a report of an Ijamsville house possibly struck by lighting as severe storms passed through the area Wednesday, news outlets reported. The firefighters found heavy fire coming from the roof and requested additional personnel, Deputy Chief Steve Leatherman said. During the initial attack, a firefighter fell through the floor of the house, he said.www.times-news.com
