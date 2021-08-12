Beep Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Grow Autonomous Testing Footprint
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep – a global leader in multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions today announced the appointment of Aubrey Vaughan as chief revenue officer. With more than 25 years of experience in autonomous and advanced technologies for the Department of Defense, various intelligence communities and most recently serving as senior vice president of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) leader, PrecisionHawk, Vaughan is poised to drive Beep's aggressive expansion plans across multiple verticals and geographies.www.ontownmedia.com
