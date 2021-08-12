Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Beep Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Grow Autonomous Testing Footprint

By Beep, Inc.
Posted by 
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep – a global leader in multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions today announced the appointment of Aubrey Vaughan as chief revenue officer. With more than 25 years of experience in autonomous and advanced technologies for the Department of Defense, various intelligence communities and most recently serving as senior vice president of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) leader, PrecisionHawk, Vaughan is poised to drive Beep's aggressive expansion plans across multiple verticals and geographies.

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Vehicle#New Technologies#Intel Capital#The Department Of Defense#Precisionhawk#Cso#Blue Lagoon Capital#U S Government#Av
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Economybreakingtravelnews.com

Butler appointed chief financial officer at Gatwick

Gatwick has announced that Jim Butler will join its board and leadership team as chief financial officer. He will take up the role next month. His most recent role was as senior vice president – airport operations and cargo for American Airlines. Here he led airport operations and had oversight...
Businessaithority.com

Theator Appoints Kavi Vyas As Chief Commercial Officer

Vyas joins the leading Surgical Intelligence startup’s senior leadership to spearhead the next stage of the company’s commercial growth. Theator, the Surgical Intelligence platform harnessing advanced AI and computer vision technology to tackle variability and disparity in surgical care, announced the appointment of Kavi Vyas as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). With vast experience in medtech commercial strategy, sales, and product, Vyas will join the senior leadership team to increase theator’s global visibility and accelerate institutional adoption of its cutting-edge Surgical Intelligence platform.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

2021 Chief Officer Award Winner: Private Company CTO Jason Keplinger, T-Rex Solutions

Jason Keplinger, chief technology and innovation officer at T-Rex Solutions, LLC, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Chief Officer Award for Private Company CTO. In its second year, the Chief Officer Awards luncheon was held May 27 as a virtual live-streamed program to recognize C-suite executives in both industry and government for their innovation, expertise, impact and thought leadership.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

The Parent Company Appoints Troy Datcher to Serve as New Chief Executive Officer

Datcher Brings over 25 Years of Executive Leadership from Clorox and Procter & Gamble. SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TPCO Holding Corp. ("The Parent Company'' or the "Company") (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF), California's leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced that it has appointed Troy Datcher to serve as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept 8th. Datcher's historic appointment represents the first time a Black CEO will lead a major public U.S. cannabis organization. Current CEO Steve Allan will continue with the Company and assist with the leadership transition.
Businessaithority.com

Upwork Appoints Saty Bahadur as Chief Technology Officer

Upwork, the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, announced that Saty Bahadur has joined the company as its new chief technology officer. Bahadur joins Upwork from Amazon, where he spent the last four years as a general manager, most recently leading the team responsible for preventing worldwide...
EconomyExecutiveBiz

PathFinder Digital to Deliver Terminals for DOD Global Broadcast Service Program

Satellite communications company PathFinder Digital has received follow-on orders for BAT-GBS-85 mobile very small aperture terminals in support of the Department of Defense’s Global Broadcast Service program. BAT-GBS-85 is an airline-checkable and flyaway MVSAT system that operates on the Ka and Ku bands and has certification under MIL-STD-810G and ARSTRAT...
MLSPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

YATCO Announces Official Partnership with Investor Media, a Trusted Platform for UHNW Individuals and Family Offices

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of Yachting™, proudly announces a new partnership with Investor Media, based in London. Investor Media provides UHNWIs, family offices and their advisors with expert and trusted information through private international events, magazines, and TV shows. Its media portfolio includes the IM TV Show, Yacht Investor and Family Office Investor magazines, which delivers insights on the best yachts available on the market from new construction, brokerage, charter, and lifestyle.
Politicstechwire.net

Departments Recruiting for Expertise in Procurement, Architecture, Security

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State agencies are recruiting for tech expertise in a couple of key areas — security; procurement and contract management; and infrastructure architecture. The Office...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GLE Appoints Chief Executive Officer

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephen M. Long appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE), effective September 1, 2021. Formerly Senior Vice President, Business Development at GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy Americas (GEH), and GEH Global Laser Enrichment (GEH GLE) Project Director, prior to...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

SpaceWERX Launch Drives AFWERX Small Business Focus on Universities and On-orbit Capability

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (USAF PR) – On August 19, SpaceWERX will officially launch. The kickoff will include a virtual Space Force Pitch Day highlighting the key partnership between the Department of the Air Force and small businesses by awarding up to $34 million to innovative startups competing for Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contracts. At the launch, SpaceWERX will also announce key initiatives to jumpstart the fall campaign.To join the SpaceWERX ecosystem click here.
SoftwarePosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

iMagnum Healthcare expands itself into a Technology and Services provider in Revenue Cycle Management Industry

Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMagnum Healthcare, a technology agnostic revenue cycle management services provider, today announced its transformationas a Technology and Services company in the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) industry, focusing on catering its services to the US Healthcare market. Through this, the company will be focusing on...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Republic Brands Bolsters Leadership Team, Appoints New President, Chief Marketing Officer

GLENVIEW, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Republic Brands, the global leader in all-natural, premium rolling papers and accessories for the roll-your-own (RYO) and make-your-own (MYO) markets, today named Paul Marobella as President and Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005087/en/. Paul Marobella brings over...
Cicero, NYcnybj.com

SRC adds to its footprint with new Virginia office

CICERO, N.Y. — SRC, Inc. says it has opened an office in Herndon, Virginia and tasked it with providing services to the U.S. Department of Defense and the intelligence community. The services will include information operations, special-program support, information assurance, cybersecurity, communications engineering, and systems engineering. SRC is a nonprofit...
Businessmartechseries.com

Quantum Appoints Industry Veteran John Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer

Leader from Cisco, Dell to lead the company’s global expansion and scale the go-to-market footprint. Quantum Corporation announced the appointment of John Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer. Hurley is an accomplished sales leader with more than 25 years of experience selling to and growing some of the world’s largest enterprise accounts and building high-performing teams. His experience will be instrumental in driving Quantum’s global expansion and the company’s evolution from hardware appliance vendor to subscription-based software and as-a-Service provider of comprehensive video and data management and analysis solutions.
Businessaithority.com

GoGuardian Appoints Cyrus Mistry As Chief Product Officer And Chief Operating Officer

GoGuardian, the leading education technology company helping K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student, announced the appointment of former Google executive Cyrus Mistry to the dual role of Chief Product Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Mistry brings with him 25 years of hardware and software experience with roles in product management, program management, and software development, culminating in an executive leadership role at Google.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Miro Appoints Seasoned Chief Product Officer on the Heels of Exponential Growth and New Partnerships with Google Workspace and Zoom

Varun Parmar, formerly of Box, EMC, and Adobe, joins Miro to accelerate product innovation. Miro, the leading online collaborative whiteboard platform for distributed teams, announced the appointment of Varun Parmar as its Chief Product Officer. Parmar is a seasoned product officer with more than 20 years of experience building best-in-class digital collaboration and workflow management software at high-growth startups and enterprises alike, including Box, EMC, and Adobe. At Miro, Parmar will report to co-founder and CEO Andrey Khusid and be responsible for driving cross-functional collaboration efforts to accelerate product innovation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy