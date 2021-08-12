Beep Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Grow Autonomous Testing Footprint

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YATCO, the Official MLS and Ultimate SaaS Platform of Yachting™, proudly announces a new partnership with Investor Media, based in London. Investor Media provides UHNWIs, family offices and their advisors with expert and trusted information through private international events, magazines, and TV shows. Its media portfolio includes the IM TV Show, Yacht Investor and Family Office Investor magazines, which delivers insights on the best yachts available on the market from new construction, brokerage, charter, and lifestyle.