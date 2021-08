Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.32.