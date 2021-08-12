Currenxie closes $10 million Series A

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Beauty Inc. ("High Beauty"), a high-performance skincare brand expertly formulated with hempseed oil, today announced that it successfully closed its oversubscribed $4.17 million convertible bridge financing round (the "Financing") on June 30, 2021. The Financing was expanded three times to accommodate additional investments from the High Beauty Brand. This included the launch of High Beauty's second brand, canBE naturally®, in the United States. Additionally, high® launched a line of new biosynthesized cannabinoid products as well as high & bye for blemish-prone skin, both under its exclusive partnership with Lygos. After initially seeking $1.95 million, the Financing was expanded to $2.5 million and then $3.5 million before eventually closing at $4.17 million.