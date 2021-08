Golf is both humorous and cruel. It is funny and wicked. It giveth and it taketh away. Take Jordan Spieth's 2021. Since his 61 on Saturday during the Phoenix Open in February at TPC Scottsdale, Spieth has been a phoenix rising -- from nearly outside the top 100 in the world to the precipice of the top 10 -- from the ashes. However, in one of the great statistical years of his career, he still has just one win to show for his efforts. Golf is both rewarding and elusive.