Hollis Center Fall 2021 Plan

The Hollis Center will be available for use this Fall for 50-minute time slots via registration utilizing our departmental app, Stetson University Wellness and Rec (SU W&R). Usage will be limited to ensure physical distancing, but you do not have to register for a specific location (i.e. weight room, cardio room, field house). You will be able to move between spaces within the entire facility. Access to the Hollis Center will be restricted to students and employees.