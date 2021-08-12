Local dancer earns state spot

One local dancer will get to perform at the state fair in the coming weeks after qualifying for the state level at the Bill Riley Talent Search Show. Ashtyn Weber earned a bid with her contemporary dance routine set to Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It’s a routine that Weber and Korri Root with the KM Dance Company have been working on for about a year. For the solo routines, Root lets the student pick the song and then builds the routine from there based on their personality.