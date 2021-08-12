Front Porch: Planning San Juan Islands trip brings back many fond memories
As I write these words, I am a few days away from leaving for Seattle and the San Juan Islands for a short vacation. I’m so looking forward to this because … well, who wouldn’t? But in fact, it’s our first real trip anywhere, except for some work-related forays into Idaho, since COVID-19 was visited upon us. And, as I look at our outdoor thermometer at this very moment, it’s reading 106 degrees.www.spokesman.com
Comments / 0