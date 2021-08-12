Front Porch: Planning San Juan Islands trip brings back many fond memories

The famous picture of Ralph Ober Phippen in last week’s “Looking Back” column brought back some great memories. When I was growing up my family would often travel from our farm in New Jersey to Maine and camp at Blackwoods Campground. One year, sometime in the late 1950s when I was about 10, my dad asked a lobsterman working at Beal’s Pier if we could go out with him on his boat to see what lobstering was really like. After a lengthy silence while he finished his work Ralph gave his short answer. Yes, on two conditions: we had to be at the pier at some very early hour, and we wouldn’t come back until his work was done. Deal! That was the start of a long-term friendship between my parents and Ralph and his wife, Virginia.