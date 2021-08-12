Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

'Warrior mindset' police training proliferated. Then, high-profile deaths put it under scrutiny.

By Max Hauptman
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthan Murray was shot five times by a sheriff's deputy on May 4, 2019. Murray, 25, was killed in a wooded area behind the Parkside at Mirabeau apartment complex in Spokane Valley, Wash. Two deputies had responded to a call of a "disorderly person" running on the apartment grounds. The 911 caller said that there were children nearby and that the person appeared to be intoxicated. When deputies arrived, a chain-link fence separated them from Murray. One deputy's report described him as having an "unsteady gait" and a "distant stare." When Murray began to walk away toward the woods, the deputies separated, each searching for a way through the fence. One of them, Joseph Wallace, found a spot where he could squeeze through, and he bounded toward the tree line. Within a couple of minutes, he had caught up to Murray and at 5:42 p.m. - 16 minutes after arriving at the scene - "Shots fired!" rang out on the dispatch radio.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Wallace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Brutality#Police Training#Minneapolis Police#Police Academy#The U S District Court#Warrior Mindset#The Washington Post#Army Ranger#U S Military Academy#Marine Corps#Fbi#Sheepdog#Castile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Public Safetyyourcentralvalley.com

1966 death of heiress’ employee under renewed scrutiny

When Doris Duke, a fabulously wealthy tobacco and power company heiress, ran over and killed a longtime employee and confidant at her Newport, Rhode Island, mansion in 1966, police took her at her word that it was an accident. But the story of the killing at Duke’s Rough Point estate,...
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Police sergeant talks about illegal drug proliferation

It’s no surprise to anyone that drug abuse, both legal and illegal, is out of control in our country. Whether a drug can be purchased over the counter, or from a pusher on some quiet back street, if abused, its effects can be devastating. The pharmaceutical industry sells drugs for every condition, real or imagined. Many people can’t get through a day without ingesting one or more chemical substances with multisyllabic names and enough disclaimers to seemingly protect their manufacturers from a potential slew of lawsuits. Although those drugs are legal and beneficial to those in severe pain or other forms of discomfort, they are notorious for causing dependence and possible physical deterioration.
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

Capitol Siege Cop’s Widow Sues Doctor, Navy Veteran Connected by Online Groups to Husband’s Suicide

Erin Smith‘s husband used his service weapon to shoot and kill himself on the way to work on Jan. 15 — a little over a week after he was struck in the face by something like a crowbar during the siege at the U.S. Capitol Complex broadly carried out by documented followers of Donald Trump. Now, Smith is suing the men who allegedly attacked her husband for assault and battery and wrongful death.
Eastville, VAeasternshorepost.com

Eastville Police Department, Pay, and Traffic Fines Under Scrutiny

By Stefanie Jackson – The Town of Eastville has come under scrutiny for the level of police service that citizens are receiving in return for the police officer wages funded by taxpayers, as well as other administrative and financial questions. During the public comment period of the Aug. 2 Eastville...
Berkeley, CAHipHopDX.com

Zumbi Of Zion I's Death Under Investigation By Berkeley Police

Berkeley, CA – Berkeley police are reportedly investigating the death of Zion I rapper Stephen “Zumbi” Gaines at the Alta Bates Hospital on Friday (August 13). According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Zumbi allegedly got into a physical altercation while hospitalized as he recovered from COVID-19. Lt. Melanie Turner said...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Kansas StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

KBI: Missing Kansas couple found in Nebraska

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the statewide silver alert for Russell Stevens, 76, and Mina Stevens, 71. The couple was located in North Platte, Nebraska by North Platte PD. Their family has been notified and is on their way to assist them with getting back to Lawrence.
defendernetwork.com

Black woman gets 18 months prison, white woman gets probation for same crime

The Root‘s Michael Harriet reports that two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime, yet received far different outcomes. And to say the two were guilty of the same offense is slighty misleding, as the white woman’s actions were so over-the-top and so far outreached the sister’s actions, that she was potentially facing 60 years in prison while the Black woman’s maximum time was less than three years.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Texas Statenewsbrig.com

Texas takes mask mandates fight to state Supreme Court

Texas attorney general Ken Paxton (R) has vowed to take Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to ban face mask mandates to the state’s Supreme Court, as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. Driving the news: Paxton’s announcement just before midnight Friday follows three defeats in the lower courts on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy