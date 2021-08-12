Indifference and Standing in “American Estrangement”

Saïd Sayrafiezadeh's first book revealed who he was and where he came from. "When Skateboards Will be Free" (2009) was a candid, clear-eyed memoir of what he called his "political childhood," namely his years spent growing up in Pittsburgh and being force-fed the socialist dogma of an Iranian-born father and American Jewish mother. His next book showed what he could do not with fact, but with fiction. "Brief Encounters With the Enemy" (2013) consisted of eight stories about dislocated men struggling to fit in and get ahead.