Indifference and Standing in “American Estrangement”

By Malavika Praseed
chireviewofbooks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Estrangement, a new story collection by Saïd Sayrafiezadeh, sketches America in both space and time. We are anchored in the here and now, yet the stories do not read as grasping for relevance, or as dated. Rather, Sayrafiezadeh captures one of the most essential feelings of the modern-day United States, apathy, and holds us to that feeling. The result is an at-times subtle, at-times on the nose, depiction of deterioration and uncertainty in a changing nation.

Review: 'American Estrangement,' by Said Sayrafiezadeh

Saïd Sayrafiezadeh's first book revealed who he was and where he came from. "When Skateboards Will be Free" (2009) was a candid, clear-eyed memoir of what he called his "political childhood," namely his years spent growing up in Pittsburgh and being force-fed the socialist dogma of an Iranian-born father and American Jewish mother. His next book showed what he could do not with fact, but with fiction. "Brief Encounters With the Enemy" (2013) consisted of eight stories about dislocated men struggling to fit in and get ahead.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: In ‘American Estrangement,’ dark stories about the dystopias inside us all

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. Could there be a more spot-on title for Saïd Sayrafiezadeh’s second collection of short fiction than “American Estrangement”? All seven of the stories here grow out of an America gone menacing and strange. Some portray a country that is through the looking glass, others a culture still recognizably our own. And yet, that still is a key modifier because in Sayrafiezadeh’s work, everything is bad and getting worse.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

Carrying on the Tradition of Cultural Healing in “Shallow Waters”

Anita Kopacz’s debut novel Shallow Waters is a vibrant reimagining of Yemaya, an Orisha (deity) from the Yoruba religion, and her place in American history. The story of Yemaya was passed down through oral tradition, brought to the “New World” by enslaved Africans as early as the 16th century. In Shallow Waters, Yemaya exists in the flesh and makes the journey to the U.S., but not as a captive via the transatlantic slave trade. She instead follows the “pirate” ships full of stolen people while in her true form—a mermaid.
Chicago, ILchireviewofbooks.com

Your Favorite Book: 1984 with Said Sayrafiezadeh

Welcome to another installment of a collaboration between the Chicago Review of Books and the Your Favorite Book podcast. Malavika Praseed, frequent CHIRB contributor and podcast host, seeks to talk to readers and writers about the books that light a fire inside them. What’s your favorite book and why?. This...
