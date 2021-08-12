Landscape Painter Uses Light to Alter and Define Perception
This is a story about Jenna Robinson, a landscape painter who gathers inspiration from her adventures in the backcountry of British Columbia, Canada. “Before I started painting, I was convinced that I would be an impressionist obsessed with color,” Robinson says. “Somehow, I ended up being a realist seduced by the power of light to alter and define our perception of the world. I’m captivated by the ability of light to manipulate the colors and definition of a landscape and transform it into something completely unfamiliar.”www.outsideonline.com
