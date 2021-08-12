CCDA welcomes new project manager, Ansley Emfinger
The Chambers County Development Authority announced that Ansley Emfinger is joining the organization as its new project manager, effective Aug. 15. “I am looking forward to working with, what I consider, one of the best organizations in the state,” Emfinger said in a press release. “I am elated to have the opportunity to help make my community a great place to live and work by rejoining the Chambers County Development Authority team.”www.valleytimes-news.com
Comments / 0