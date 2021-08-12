Cancel
China Cruise Shipping Set for Guangzhou, Nov. 16-18

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe China Cruise & Yacht Industry Association (CCYIA) has announced that the 15th China Cruise Shipping Conference (CCS15) will be held in Guangzhou, Nov. 16-18, 2021. The event brings together Chinese cruise operators, government officials, ports and vendors in a concise conference format. After a hiatus year in 2020, the event returns to Guangzhou, which hosted China Cruise Shipping in 2019, timed with the opening of the city’s advanced new cruise terminal.

