Liberty Announces Key Hires to Advance Company Beta Program and Product Development Plans

ATLANTA, Ga., Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has made new hires in the areas of sales and business development, engineering, and accounting. These key hires will support the success of the beta launch of Liberty's HEXWAVE product in the coming months as well as product development for the Company's aviation checkpoint and other security solutions.