First appearance Thursday for suspect in Fort Myers apartment fire

A Fort Myers man has his first appearance in court Thursday for multiple charges connected to a fire at an apartment complex Wednesday. Christian Cintron, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning and faces charges of arson in the first degree; battery (touching or striking); tormenting, depriving, mutilating or killing an animal; and resisting an officer without violence. These charges are all related to a fire being investigated at a Fort Myers apartment complex, in which a dog had to be rescued from inside a locked apartment during the blaze.