Starfield is the upcoming sci-fi RPG from Bethesda, which was finally revealed during this year’s E3 event. We have yet to see gameplay of it, but it’s already one of the most anticipated games of next year. I’m hoping that, given the breadth of this setting, Bethesda will branch away from the comfortable, lived-in world of Skyrim for more adventurous swashbuckling in space — and Bethesda head Todd Howard appears to already have scuppered those hopes.