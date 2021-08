MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz is deploying more than a dozen members of the Minnesota National Guard to help fight a rapidly growing wildfire in northern Minnesota. The Greenwood Fire was first detected Sunday. The U.S. Forest Service says it’s moving very quickly because of strong winds and dry vegetation. Officials estimate it’s already burned more than a thousand acres. The National Guard is sending two helicopters to drop water, along with fuel trucks to help support the DNR’s response. The soldiers will provide support until the fires have been contained. More than 1,800 wildfires have so far charred more than 37,000...