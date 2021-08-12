Why are we sleepy and what can be done about it?
Dr. Lynn Caldwell, a senior research psychologist at the Naval Medical Research Unit, has spent decades investigating fatigue countermeasures in military aviation. In this presentation, Dr. Caldwell explains how we can recognize the dangers of fatigue, identify major causes of fatigue (both operational and physiological), and understand how scientifically valid fatigue countermeasures can be used in specific contexts to manage fatigue.www.news-journal.com
