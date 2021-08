Last year, we finally learned to perfect our five-minute Zoom face — and to be honest, that's the most amount of time we want to spend on our makeup routine now! With beauty trends embracing natural-looking makeup more than ever, it's even easier to feel confident in our skin with only the subtlest enhancements of our favorite features. Whether you also want to keep things simple, or are always pressed for time, use these products to build a minimal makeup routine focused on face framing, lightweight coverage, and a touch of color, and you'll be out the door in no time.