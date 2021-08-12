Cancel
Business

Cineworld mulls selling Regal chain to raise cash

By Oliver Gill,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cineworld is weighing up plans to spin off its US business after the Covid crisis forced boss Mooky Greidinger to consider relinquishing control so it can pay down its debts. The world’s second-biggest cinema chain, which was taken to the brink of bankruptcy during the pandemic, said it is considering a float of its US chain Regal to raise cash. Another plan being considered is a secondary New York listing of the whole business.

