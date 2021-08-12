Cineworld mulls selling Regal chain to raise cash

Exhibition giant and Regal owner Cineworld Group on Thursday reported a 59 percent revenue drop for the six months to June as results continued to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which left cinemas in various regions of the world closed for parts of the period. The company also expressed confidence in the outlook for film release windows and said it was considering a potential U.S. stock market listing for the company or Regal. CEO Moshe Greidinger said on an earnings conference call that a U.S. listing was just “one of the alternatives” being reviewed, with “many, many aspects” still having to...