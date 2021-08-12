Minneapolis maker of MayDay Parade puppets will sell Avalon Theatre on Lake Street

MARQUETTE — Lake Superior Theatre has announced its remaining shows for the summer season at the Boathouse. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Amy Malaney brings the premiere of her show “I’m Becoming My Mother” on Aug. 17, 18 and 19. Third generation musician Malaney shares songs and stories of growing up in a musical family and then passing it on to the next generation. But how do you pass what you have learned over the years without discovering YOU have become your mother? Her furrowing brow, her patience, her VOICE. Come hear how this proves Amy’s theory that the family that “sings together, stays together.”