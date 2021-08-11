Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

SIUE Women's Soccer Earns 4-2 Win over Illinois State in Exhibition

siuecougars.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE women's soccer started fast and never looked back, earning a 4-2 victory over in-state foe Illinois State in Wednesday night's exhibition match. The Cougars opened the scoring in the ninth minute, as Andrea Frerker took a pass from Lily Schnieders and neatly tucked the ball into the net to give SIUE the one-goal advantage. Schnieders would get on the board herself just nine minutes later, burying a penalty kick to double the Cougar lead.

siuecougars.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siue Women#Cougars#Iupui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...

Comments / 0

Community Policy