SIUE Women's Soccer Earns 4-2 Win over Illinois State in Exhibition

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - SIUE women's soccer started fast and never looked back, earning a 4-2 victory over in-state foe Illinois State in Wednesday night's exhibition match. The Cougars opened the scoring in the ninth minute, as Andrea Frerker took a pass from Lily Schnieders and neatly tucked the ball into the net to give SIUE the one-goal advantage. Schnieders would get on the board herself just nine minutes later, burying a penalty kick to double the Cougar lead.