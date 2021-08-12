Cancel
Spokane Valley, WA

Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Watchful neighbors help save house fire ignited by lightning

By Nina Culver
The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms and lightning strikes rolled through Spokane Valley last week, and alert neighbors helped save a home that was hit by lightning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department was called to a home in the 24000 block of East Sinto Lane in Liberty Lake at 1 p.m. Aug. 5. A neighbor said the home had been hit by lightning, and there was a fire. The neighbor also alerted the homeowner to the problem.

