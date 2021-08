McLain debuted for High-A Dayton on Wednesday, starting at shortstop while going 4-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI. McLain, the No. 17 overall pick in July's first-year player draft, appeared in two games for the Reds' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate before Cincinnati assigned him to High-A. The fact that McLain is bypassing Low-A entirely isn't completely shocking, given that he was regarded as one of the more advanced hitters of his draft class following a three-year college career at UCLA. A move to second base or center field may be in the cards for McLain down the road, but his excellent hit tool, plus baserunning skills and burgeoning pop make him an intriguing player to monitor in dynasty leagues.