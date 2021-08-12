Cancel
MLB

Yankees’ bullpen rises to the occasion as they steal win over Royals

By Alexander Wilson
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Yankees stole a victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday evening, deploying a bullpen game to get the job done. Relief pitcher Lucas Luetge featured as the game’s opener, the first time he’s ever been utilized in that fashion. This was considered his first-ever major-league start. With Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino, and Corey Kluber all finding their way back to the team, the Yankees have had no choice but to deploy a unique strategy.

