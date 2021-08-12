Cancel
Music

Nikki Ogunnaike Wants You to Unfollow Anyone Who Doesn’t Bring You Joy

By Daise Bedolla, @daisebedolla
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, “the thing about wellness that gets really twisted is that there’s so many things that you have to buy to participate sometimes,” says Nikki Ogunnaike. “Like, crystals are so expensive.” But when it comes down to it, the Harper’s Bazaar digital director believes wellness can be as easy as “drinking water and going outside.” She says, “My friend Joe Holder is very much of the school where he believes there are all sorts of products that people are buying and reaching and searching for to do their wellness practices, but there are things like stillness, meditation, religion, fresh air, and vitamin D. And I don’t knock anyone — do whatever you need to do to center yourself. But in my own life, making sure that I do something for myself in the morning before I have to give myself over to my job, spending time with family, spending time with my boyfriend and friends, all of these very practical things make me feel my best.” It can be that simple.

