Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Celebrating the Teacher Heroes in Our Lives

By Good Housekeeping Editors
goodhousekeeping.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducators of all levels, from preschool to community college, shared the high points of their jobs, their inspiration — the most urgent issues facing students today. The lesson? When it comes to facing the future with confidence, no one is quite as essential as a teacher. With concerns about students’...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Dr Jill Biden#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

Aegis Living holds anniversary celebration

Aegis Living of Mercer Island celebrated its second anniversary on July 22 with an afternoon full of activities, including a dunk tank, magician, chocolate class courtesy of Oh Chocolate and more. Aegis Living — which is described as “inspired senior living” — has its local location at 7445 SE 24th St. It has locations throughout Washington, California and Nevada. Photos courtesy of Aegis Living.
Steele County, MNsouthernminn.com

Fair, community to celebrate pandemic heroes with free concert

While the role first responders and medical professionals in our communities played over the last 18 months is undeniably important, there’s another group of heroes that cannot go unrecognized: the grocery store staff. Individuals who stocked, bagged and delivered groceries were among the first to be called “essential employees” throughout...
SocietySCNow

MICHAEL REAGAN: Dumbing down our kids of color

The left is truly dumbing down America’s kids. But based on the insane education policy recently implemented by the state of Oregon, it looks like the future of America’s already awful public school system is getting worse. Last month, as the media just learned, Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown quietly signed...
Cleveland, OHcpl.org

Celebrating Black Achievement and Community Heroes in Cleveland

In honor of Black Philanthropy Month, The Soul of Philanthropy Cleveland (TSOPCLE) will celebrate by unveiling the 2021 Celebrate Those Who Give Black™ exhibition on Saturday, August 28 at 5 p.m. This year’s ceremony is an invitation-only in-person event at the Louis Stokes Wing of Cleveland Public Library located at 525 Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland. The event will be also hosted virtually online. Registration is required for online viewers.
Posted by
CBS DFW

Grapevine Celebrates Day Dedicated To Local Space Hero Wally Funk

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday was Wally Funk Day in Grapevine. Thousands celebrated the hometown hero and newest astronaut in the afternoon with a parade and festivities. At 82, Funk is the oldest person to go space. Last month, she blasted off with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and two other crew members. “This was the most fabulous thing of my life, being with Blue Origin,” Funk said. Residents say they admire her tenacity. “She’s a role model and an example of what one can hope my daughter can grow up to be,” Walter Alivar said. She has made some young fans, too. Nine-year-old Beckett Potter says he wants to be like Funk when he grows up. “I’d love to go to space because there’s so much to explore,” Potter said. “I love anatomy, I love space exploration, and I love engineering, and I feel like an astronaut combines all of that.” A few local businesses are celebrating Funk, as well. Sonic in Grapevine is selling a special “Wally Funk Blast” and Weinberger’s Deli is selling a “Wally Funk Ham Sandwich.”
Monroe, WIMonroe Times

Celebrating our past: August 11, 2021

Everywhere you look is history in Monroe. Have you ever driven into Recreation Park and notice this sweet little cannon near the park sign. For years children have been climbing on this old cannon not knowing where it came from. The cannon on the metal base is really one of...
Colorado Springs, COFOX21News.com

An event that is honoring our heroes is happening this weekend

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Get ready for a night of fun and entertainment while we honor the heroes in our community. It’s the 4th Annual Colorado History, Honoring Heroes in...
Posted by
Ash Jurberg

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Sad News: Texas Pastor Dies Of Covid-19, A Week After Closing Church

We all know that religion plays a crucial role in people's lives throughout the state of Texas. So, unfortunately, I have some extremely sad news to report. One week after closing his church to protect parishioners from the Covid-19 virus, a Texan pastor has passed away from Covid-19. Known as Darrell Boone, he was the Pastor of the Life Pointe Church in Hitchcock - a small town in Galveston County.
Missouri StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Crazy Story of How a Missourian Encountered 3 Dogmen in His Yard

Grab some marshmallows and gather around the campfire for a Missouri story of a man who encountered not one, but three "dogmen" in his yard. According to the description on the recent video share, this story comes from Chesterfield County, Missouri approximately 50 years ago. It begins with a man hearing dog-like sounds from a field nearby, but what he discovered was not simply a dog.
Temecula, CAValley News

Temecula’s Path of Honor Paver Program remembers our heroes

TEMECULA, CA ─ The steps leading to the Letters From Home Memorial and the access ramp are dedicated at Temecula’s Path of Honor, located at the Temecula Duck Pond, 28250 Ynez Road. These two paths are made of permanent granite pavers, each engraved with the names of men and women who have served our nation in our Armed Forces during times of peace and war, at any time in our history from the Revolutionary War through current conflicts. The Path of Honor was founded in 2004 by David Micheal PH1 USN, a decorated WWII Veteran of the Iwo Jima Campaign. The Paver Program’s current and longtime executive director is veteran Michael Bircumshaw, who has kept this program flourishing for many years. Temecula’s Path of Honor is a place to remember and honor our veterans who have served o.
Trenton, NJWHYY

‘Always go for gold’: Trenton celebrates hometown Olympic hero

At least two dozen people gathered at the Capital Area Y on Pennington Avenue Tuesday in Trenton to watch the city’s hometown hero. Athing Mu was going for gold in the women’s 800-meter final in the Tokyo Olympics. The watch party included an invocation given by Rev. John Taylor, pastor...

Comments / 0

Community Policy