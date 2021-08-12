Pelicans' Willie Green discusses bond with Chris Paul, why his mission is 'serving others'
LAS VEGAS — During his 12-year NBA playing career, Willie Green’s time in New Orleans was brief but enjoyable. After spending his first seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, Green was traded to the Hornets about a month before the regular season began. Chris Paul’s time in New Orleans was about to conclude. Monty Williams’ five-year run was just beginning. But for that one season — the 2010-11 campaign — Paul, Williams and Green overlapped.www.nola.com
