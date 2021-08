TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of 5:00 p.m. Tropical Storm Fred was 25 miles NW of Apalachicola Florida with sustained winds of 60 mph. The storm is moving to the NNE at 9 mph. After making landfall at 3:15 p.m. Fred has continued to move north. Since landfall was over Cape San Blas, some of the strongest winds associated with Fred moved past Franklin County this afternoon. Just after 4:00 p.m., a 73 mph wind gust was reported in Eastpoint. Winds on the coast have started to decrease a little. Sustained winds of 25 mph were recorded around 5:30 p.m. in Apalachicola. However, gusts around 40 mph were still moving by Apalachicola at 5:30 p.m. High winds are now moving farther inland as the center moves north into northern Gulf and southern Calhoun counties.