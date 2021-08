In Texas, America, a person infected with 'monkeypox' has been found. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this information on Friday. In Texas, America, a person infected with 'monkeypox' has been found. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has given this information on Friday. Such a case of 'monkeypox' has come to the fore for the first time. This viral disease has been found in an American resident, who recently visited Nigeria. The person has been admitted to the hospital. For the first time in 20 years, such a case has come to the fore.