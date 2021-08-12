Four Video Games Where Players Rebelled and Acted More Weirdly

Projekt Z is an indie free-to-play zombie survival shooter that is in early development by 314 Arts. Gamers have noticed this game floating around social media for the past year and it has left an impression. At first glance, this game will come across as a Call of Duty zombie mode knockoff. However, this title is packed with little ideas that make it stand out from its peers. Even though details for this game are scarce, there’s enough information available to get gamers excited about it. The basic premise is that a group of WWII soldiers gets stranded on an island infested with zombies. So, these characters will need to fight their way to safety while rummaging for any resources they can find. Each character will have their own story to tell and they will come equipped with their own abilities. Each chapter will bring a unique angle to the overarching story with each character providing their own voice.