BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the school year in Massachusetts for K-12 students is just weeks away, and for a while it’s been expected that the fall would bring a return to normalcy in the classroom. But with COVID cases increasing thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant, parents may be wondering if there will be a face mask requirement for teachers and kids when it’s time to go back to school. The Centers For Disease Control is recommending that everyone in K-12 schools wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status. In Massachusetts, however, state leaders are not currently calling...