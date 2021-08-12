Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Detroit

Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago

Detroit Tigers (56-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (38-74, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-5, 6.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-3, 2.79 ERA, .92 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -145, Tigers +126; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Schoop and the Tigers will take on the Orioles Thursday.

The Orioles are 17-36 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .383.

The Tigers are 24-35 on the road. The Detroit offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Tigers won the last meeting 5-2. Tarik Skubal earned his eighth victory and Miguel Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. Matt Harvey registered his 11th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini is second on the Orioles with 60 RBIs and is batting .256.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 18 home runs and is slugging .465.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .264 batting average, 7.55 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Tigers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion), Chris Davis: (back).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Derek Hill: (ribcage), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Daz Cameron: (toe), Akil Baddoo: (concussion), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Daz Cameron
Person
Matt Harvey
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Matthew Boyd
Person
Travis Lakins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Tigers announce roster move after loss to Indians

The Detroit Tigers announced the following roster move following today’s disappointing setback at the hands of the division rival Cleveland Indians. They’ve optioned shortstop Zack Short to the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens in anticipation of Niko Goodrum being activated prior to Tuesday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles:. Following today’s...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians keep Miguel Cabrera in the yard, but lose to Tigers, 6-4

DETROIT -- The Indians once again kept Miguel Cabrera within the confines of Comerica Park much to the disappointment of a boisterous Saturday night crowd in the Motor City. What they didn’t do was win a game. Bryan Shaw, the fifth link in a bullpen game that started with Sam Hentges, allowed two runs and three hits in the eighth inning as the Tigers beat the Indians, 6-4.
MLBWTOP

McKenzie loses perfect game in 8th, Indians beat Tigers 11-0

DETROIT (AP) — Indians starter Triston McKenzie retired the first 23 Detroit batters in order before Harold Castro lined a single to right with two out in the eighth inning and Cleveland beat the Tigers 11-0 Sunday. “It was a pretty good fastball, but I didn’t get it past him,”...
MLBSFGate

Cleveland-Detroit Runs

Tigers first. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging. Jonathan Schoop called out on strikes. Miguel Cabrera singles to deep left field. Jeimer Candelario homers to left field. Miguel Cabrera scores. Renato Nunez grounds out to third base, Jose Ramirez to Yu Chang. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on....
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles and Red Sox lineups

The Orioles continue their series in Boston this afternoon, trying to end a nine-game losing streak and with Jorge López attempting to complete six innings in his third consecutive start. López has allowed three runs and five hits in 12 innings this month, with seven walks and nine strikeouts. He’s...
MLBmasnsports.com

Orioles add Abad and Wade to bullpen, plus lineups (updated)

The expected bullpen changes came today, with the Orioles designating Adam Plutko for assignment and optioning Dusten Knight to Triple-A Norfolk. In their place, the Orioles selected the contracts of Konner Wade and veteran left-hander Fernando Abad from Norfolk. They made room on the 40-man roster by transferring left-hander Bruce Zimmermann to the 60-day injured list.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Cleveland: 1B Miguel Cabrera, LF Willi Castro, P Willy Peralta

When: 6:10 p.m. Saturday. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Sunny, 77 degrees. Starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.48 ERA) vs. Cleveland TBA. Tigers lineup:. RF Robbie Grossman. 2B Jonathan Schoop. 1B Miguel Cabrera. 3B Jeimer Candelario. DH Renato Nunez.
MLBBless You Boys

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4: Zack Plesac silences Miggy mania

In front of one of the bigger crowds seen at Comerica Park in many years, Miguel Cabrera’s pursuit of home run number 500 failed to bear fruit tonight. More frustrating, was the Clevelanders continuing their tradition of suddenly playing their best baseball whenever the Tigers are around. They beat the Tigers 7-4, seizing second place in the AL Central outright.
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Miguel Cabrera hits 9th inning 2-run home run off Mariano Rivera [VIDEO]

He was less than a year removed from his historic Triple Crown season in 2012 when he made some addition history against a future Hall of Fame pitcher. Let’s take a look back on this day in 2013 when Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the first batter to hit home runs against the legendary Mariano Rivera of the New York Yankees in consecutive at-bats:
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Who will be next player to reach 500 home runs after Miguel Cabrera?

When Miguel Cabrera hits his 500th home run – it will happen any day now – feel free to celebrate the occasion. You may not get another chance to do so for several years. Cabrera hit his 499th home run Wednesday night against Matt Harvey and the Baltimore Orioles. He is now just one home run shy of joining a club that to date has just 27 members.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Cleveland pitchers postpone the Miguel Cabrera celebration for one more day

Zach Plesac holds Miguel Cabrera's home run count at 499. Ernie Clement's first big-league homer is retrieved covered in ketchup and mustard. Yes, it was a gag. Zach Plesac strikes out nine, Ernie Clement homers twice as the Guardians hold Detroit's Miguel Cabrera in check Friday night at Comerica Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy