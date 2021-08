Ohtani went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Wednesday in the Angels' 10-2 loss to the Blue Jays. Hitting leadoff for the second game in a row after typically hitting in the two hole for most of the season, Ohtani was able to put an end to his recent power outage. His 413-blast off Alek Manoah in the third inning was his first home run since July 28, but thanks to his massive first half, he still leads MLB with 38 long balls on the season. Ohtani is scheduled to start Thursday's series finale as a pitcher, but manager Joe Maddon said after Wednesday's game that he expects the two-way phenom to hit for himself, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.