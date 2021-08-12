Cancel
Huntingburg, IN

Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness Benefit

duboiscountyherald.com
 4 days ago

Locking Arms for Suicide Awareness Benefit is taking place on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Huntingburg Event Center (110 E 14th St, Huntingburg) from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is being hosted by Survivors of Suicide of Dubois County Inc. There will be a silent auction, half pot, guest speakers, Dj, and cash bar. Join us for an uplifting evening of compassion and support. Enjoy connecting with people who are eager to share healing resources. RSVP online at lockingarmsforsuicide.myevent.com. Everyone is welcome!

duboiscountyherald.com

Huntingburg, IN
