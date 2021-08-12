10 Gator fall practice photos telling 10 different stories

We are in the midst of another Florida Gators fall football practice month during a pandemic and that means no in-person viewing of football practice at all by fans or media. It means we miss a lot by not being able to see things for ourselves. But there are some things the program does pass along to us. We do get interviews pretty often with players and coaches and we are getting some photographs. While looking through the photographs they afford us, there are some things that really do stand out and that’s what this is all about, a thousand words on 10 pictures that really show something about some of the players on this team.