Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

10 Gator fall practice photos telling 10 different stories

By Bob Redman
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the midst of another Florida Gators fall football practice month during a pandemic and that means no in-person viewing of football practice at all by fans or media. It means we miss a lot by not being able to see things for ourselves. But there are some things the program does pass along to us. We do get interviews pretty often with players and coaches and we are getting some photographs. While looking through the photographs they afford us, there are some things that really do stand out and that’s what this is all about, a thousand words on 10 pictures that really show something about some of the players on this team.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Trask
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Florida Gators#American Football#Sizzlelean#Trinity Christian School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FootballPosted by
AllGators

Notebook: Dan Mullen's First Press Conference of Gators' Fall Camp

Gators head coach Dan Mullen took to the microphone Thursday morning for a press conference before the start of fall camp. The Gators—coming off an 8-4 season—begin fall camp on Friday, one that is expected to look much different than last year’s, which was severely affected by COVID-19 protocols. Mullen spoke about what to expect from fall camp among many other topics on Thursday.
Florida StatePosted by
TMGSports

Mr. CFB No. 13: Florida

As late as Dec. 12 of last season, the Florida Gators still had legitimate dreams of making the College Football Playoffs. They were 8-1 with the only loss being by three (41-38) at Texas A&M. Beat LSU in the Swamp and Alabama in the SEC championship and the Gators would...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow didn’t have a great preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as he made no statistical impact and went viral for a tough “block” attempt. Still, the former college football star is clearly winning off the field. On Saturday – Tebow’s 34th birthday – the football star received a...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Analyzing the Gators Options at CB Following Jaydon Hill's Injury

Somber news arose from Dan Mullen's second press conference of Florida Gators fall camp: Third-year cornerback Jaydon Hill will miss the 2021 season after tearing his ACL in practice. That leaves Florida without an experienced member of its secondary, who was in the thick of competition to start as the...
Kennesaw, GAMarietta Daily Journal

KSU opens fall practice

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State coaches were running around and leading players through drills Wednesday on the opening day of the fall practice. The scene looked like a normal, every-day football practice — something that made coach Brian Bohannon quite happy. “It’s great being in camp, and it was great too...
Knoxville, TN247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols' Thursday camp practice

The Tennessee football team continued its first preseason camp under coach Josh Heupel with a Thursday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to watch it. Heupel's Vols practiced outdoors in shorts, jerseys and helmets on another pleasant summer morning in Knoxville. A small group of reporters...
NFLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

5 things to watch when Florida Gators open practice Friday

The Florida Gators open preseason practices Friday as defending SEC East champions and pushing to make the next step under coach Dan Mullen. The 2020 Gators beat Georgia to win the division for the first time since 2016 and then challenged Alabama during the conference-title game. But Mullen’s championship visions also appear increasingly distant entering his fourth year at the helm in ...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Photos From Ohio State’s Third Practice Of Fall Camp

Ohio State was back on the outdoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Friday morning for the third practice of fall camp. Stretching and the first four periods were once again open to the media, which gave BuckeyesNow another look at the ongoing quarterback competition, running back pecking order and more. Make sure to check out Brendan Gulick’s camp observations for the latest in those respective battles.
Texas StateAthlonSports.com

Texas A&M Football: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

Finally, the Texas A&M Aggies appear ready to fulfill the potential they dreamed of when they brought in Jimbo Fisher on a 10-year, $75 million contract in December 2017. The national championship-winning coach has brought in three straight top-10 recruiting classes and is coming off the Aggies' best final ranking (fourth) since 1939 with the SEC's best defense. The team returns 15 starters, including three all-conference players on offense.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: PHOTOS: Clemson Football Fall Practice III (273 Photos)

PHOTOS: Clemson Football Fall Practice III (273 Photos) Check out 273 photos from the third Clemson football practice. Previous galleries from Clemson football practice: - First Look Clemson Football Freshmen - Clemson Opens 2021 Fall Camp - 2021 Clemson Football Fall Camp II Clemson Football Fall Practice III View All 273 Photos> TigerNet is home to the Read Update »
College SportsGatorsports.com

Gators notebook: Diwun Black's long journey to first UF practice

For most of the Florida football roster, Friday marked the return of preseason camp — for others, their first glimpse of practice at UF. When Diwun Black, a member of the latter category, took the field in his No. 30 jersey, it marked the conclusion of one arduous journey and the beginning of another.

Comments / 0

Community Policy