Facebook could be forced to reverse its multi-million-pound takeover of Giphy after the UK competition watchdog said the deal could harm other social media sites.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that it might force the 400-million-dollar (£289 million) acquisition to be unwound.The CMA said that Facebook could use the takeover to deny other social media platforms access to Giphy’s moving images, called gifs.The gifs are used by millions of people worldwide, and if Facebook were to remove them from other platforms, such as TikTok or Twitter it could make people stop using these social media sites.Giphy’s takeover could...