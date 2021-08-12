Cancel
Salisbury, NC

2 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $99,900

mooresvilletribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdorable move in ready home ! Freshly updated throughout. Updates include: new carpets in bedrooms and new vinyl throughout the rest of the home. New gas hot water heater, new refrigerator and new kitchen sink and faucet. New plumbing in bathroom along with new vanity, new toilet and new mirror. New interior doors all throughout the home along with new bifold doors in closets and laundry room. Ready immediately ! New HVAC in July 2021!!

